A Santa Rosa man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for a 2022 incident in which he opened fire on a couple and was arrested hours later.

Vincent Cervantes, 29, pleaded no contest July 18 to charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

“This was a reckless and incredibly dangerous action on the part of this defendant,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement. “Although nobody was injured as a result of this criminal offense, the discharge of a firearm has obvious potential to cause death or serious injury to not only the intended target, but anyone in the vicinity.”

Court records show Cervantes reached a plea agreement ahead of an Aug. 10 preliminary hearing, which would have determined if there was enough evidence for him to stand trial.

Following his arrest on Nov. 11, he initially pleaded not guilty to charges that also included shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, discharging a gun in a negligent manner and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Court records show Cervantes has two previous felony convictions: He was convicted in January 2014 of providing false information to buy a gun and April 2016 of having sex with a minor.

November’s shooting occurred at about 11:15 a.m. along Santa Rosa Creek, south of Bay Village Avenue and Marlow Road in northwest Santa Rosa.

Cervantes approached a man and woman on the creek path and fired three rounds at the man, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Last year, Santa Rosa police said Cervantes knew the two people but specifics on their relationship weren’t available Wednesday.

He ran away before authorities found him hours later at an apartment on Pioneer Way, just under a mile northwest of the shooting scene.

