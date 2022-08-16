Santa Rosa man sentenced for OD deaths, called ‘pure evil’

A Santa Rosa man, described as “pure evil” by one of his victim’s friends, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court for his role in the deaths of two men.

On April 29, a jury convicted Toby Rosa, 50, of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, along with other drug offenses, for refusing to call for help in March 2018 as two men overdosed in his home.

He sat silently Tuesday as Judge Robert LaForge handed down his sentence and criticized him for not taking responsibility for the deaths of William Coffey and Jayson Taylor.

Prior to LaForge’s decision, Rosa’s defense attorney and brother argued for leniency, but their requests were countered by statements from Coffey’s and Taylor’s loved ones who chastised Rosa and emphasized that he was neither man’s friend.

“(Coffey) had many true friends. Toby Rosa was not a true friend. He used people,” Coffey’s mother, Joann Troy, said.

Rachel Anderson, a longtime friend of Taylor’s, told Rosa, “You are pure evil with no remorse.”

Troy and Anderson were among 10 friends and family members in attendance Tuesday, many of whom wore shirts that displayed Taylor’s name and photo.

Rosa, who wore a blue prison jumpsuit, did not saying anything during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Thomas Gotshall said there was no doubt Coffey and Taylor were drug users, but the crux of Rosa’s trial focused on one thing: He did not help them when they most needed it.

“He could’ve made different choices. He actively didn’t. As a result, two people are dead,” Gotshall said.

On March 9, 2018, Coffey lost consciousness after consuming a toxic combination of methamphetamine, morphine, methadone and fentanyl at Rosa’s home on Midway Drive.

Rosa administered several unsuccessful rounds of Narcan to Coffey before he and a friend took him to a hospital, where Coffey was pronounced dead.

Later, on March 26, Taylor overdosed while at Rosa’s home.

Authorities said he laid dying for several hours as Rosa, again, did not dial 911. He, instead, tried to revive Taylor by injecting him with methamphetamine.

Rosa’s actions were filmed via cell phone by others who were present because they knew he was wrong and they wanted to protect themselves, Gotshall said.

Taylor was eventually taken to a hospital where he died March 29.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Rosa’s defense attorney Robert Byers urged LaForge to sentence Rosa to treatment rather than incarceration and Rosa’s brother, Andrew, stressed that he never intended to harm anyone.

Also during the hearing, Taylor’s sister, Anna Valdez, presented a slideshow of her brother with his family and bullet pointed his love of fishing, music, his dog and family.

Holding back tears, she showed a photo of herself hugging Taylor in his hospital bed.

“The failure to call 911 now results in me and my family not being able to see my brother again,” Valdez said.

