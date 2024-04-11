Santa Rosa man sentenced for sexually abusing girlfriend’s son

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced Monday to 35-years-to-life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing his girlfriend’s son, starting in 2019 when the boy was 10 years old.

Javier Navarro-Cruz, 35, pleaded no contest on Feb. 14 to two counts of committing sex acts with a child and one count each of aggravated sexual assault on a child and committing lewd acts on a child.

He was originally charged with 19 felony counts involving child sex abuse, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

Navarro-Cruz was sentenced by Judge Dana Simonds and Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement that the sentencing was “entirely appropriate.”

According to prosecutors, the boy was 12 years old in April 2022 when he told family members what had happened.

Incidents are detailed in a motion to dismiss charges filed by the Sonoma County Public Defenders Office following the defendant’s preliminary hearing on May 9, 2023.

Details also are included in the prosecution’s rebuttal to the motion.

According to those documents, Navarro-Cruz was dating the victim’s mother and she was in Mexico for stomach surgery when the abuse began at their home in August 2019.

The abuse happened on at least two more occasions, according to the documents. One of those occurred shortly before the victim came forward to his family.

The victim was sodomized each time and Navarro threatened to hurt or kill the boy’s mother if he ever told anyone about the abuse, prosecutors said.

Navarro-Cruz was arrested in April 2022 following an investigation by the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He has been jailed ever since his arrest.

