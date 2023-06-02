Santa Rosa man sentenced for sexually assaulting four children

A Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting four children over a matter of years.

Thomas Anthony Yanes, 62, was sentenced Thursday in Sonoma County Superior Court by Judge Mark Urioste.

He pleaded guilty in April to two counts of committing lewd acts on a child under 14 and one count each of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sex acts on a child under 10.

Yanes’ attorney could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

Santa Rosa police launched an investigation early last year when one of the victims reported “historic abuse at the hands of Yanes,” according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

She was molested multiple times between 2007 and 2009.

“During this time, Yanes normalized abusive behavior while manipulating this child to maintain her silence,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote in a release.

The victim advised authorities that additional victims possibly existed and investigators discovered three others by July. Each claimed they’d been groomed and abused by Yanes.

Santa Rosa police arrested Yanes in November and he was charged with 12 counts related to child abuse involving children between the ages of 10 and 12.

Family members and a victim advocate delivered impact statements Thursday explaining the damage caused by Yanes.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Urioste condemned his actions as “terrible.”

