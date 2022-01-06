Subscribe

Santa Rosa man sentenced in shooting, robbery case

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2022, 10:45PM

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years and eight months in prison after being convicted of a shooting and robbery.

In October, Raymundo Hernandez-Soto Jr, 34, pleaded no contest to charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, second-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Hernandez-Soto committed an armed robbery at Bennett Valley Golf Course on Nov. 19, 2019.

He was assisted by a woman who was posing as a prostitute, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The robbery occurred while Hernandez-Soto was on post-release community supervision after serving a prison sentence for being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Shortly after posting bail for the robbery, Hernandez-Soto shot another victim in the area of Apple Valley Lane in Santa Rosa on May 30, 2020.

Sonoma County jail records show he was arrested in September 2020.

