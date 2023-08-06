Santa Rosa man sentenced in woman’s fentanyl overdose

A Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to four years in prison for providing fentanyl to a woman who died from an overdose on Sept. 6, 2021.

Chase Kirby, 28, entered a plea agreement on July 6 and pleaded no contest to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Ruby Torrens, 23. One count of selling or transporting narcotics had been dismissed because of the plea deal.

Kirby was sentenced Thursday by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Laura Passaglia while Torrens’ loved ones were present.

“Fentanyl continues to kill users and devastate their families and loved ones,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement. “Simply put, if you provide illegal narcotics to another person resulting in her death or injury, you will be prosecuted.”

Kirby’s defense attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

Experts maintain fentanyl’s toxicity makes it 100 times more powerful than morphine and even a trace amount of it can be deadly.

Last year, during a campaign to discourage use of the opioid, the District Attorney’s office said at least 63 deaths in Sonoma County were linked to fentanyl.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Kirby and Torrens were acquaintances and Kirby offered Torrens fentanyl in exchange for a place to stay.

They were in an RV parked on her family’s property in Cotati. Family members dialed 911 after finding the pair unconscious.

Investigators determined Kirby and Torrens overdosed on methamphetamine and fentanyl, respectively.

Torrens was declared dead at the scene. An autopsy concluded her cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication.

The Petaluma woman died a day after her birthday, according to her obituary.

Paramedics took Kirby to Petaluma Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Sonoma County Superior Court records show Kirby was charged in February 2022 but proceedings were suspended one month later after the defense questioned his mental competency.

According to court records, his competency had been affected by a 2018 traffic collision that left him with a traumatic brain injury prior to moving to Sonoma County from Louisiana.

He was ruled competent in May and attended a preliminary hearing where a judge ordered him to stand trial.

Kirby’s competency continued to fall into question before he was ruled competent last month prior to his plea agreement.

