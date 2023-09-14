A Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to 11 years to life in prison for shooting a Taco Bell customer last year after the pair got into an argument in the restaurant’s drive-thru.

Brad Adams, 29, was convicted Aug. 15 after reaching a plea deal in the May 4, 2022 shooting that took place at the restaurant on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Adams pleaded no contest to attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed seven other counts against him in the case.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Adams was armed with a semiautomatic handgun equipped with a laser sight that he focused on the victim.

“Mr. Adams terrorized and injured someone in our community, and undoubtedly terrorized everyone else in the immediate vicinity,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement following Wednesday’s sentencing. “Mr. Adams earned the indeterminate prison sentence through his brazen behavior and use of a firearm.”

The defense argued in February that Adams, at the time of the shooting, was under the influence of drugs. His attorney contended that Adams’ intoxication prevented him from planning the incident ahead of time or deliberately trying to kill someone.

For three days leading up to the shooting, Adams, who had broken up with his girlfriend, went on a “drug-fueled bender consisting of partying and doing drugs, mostly cocaine,” according to a motion for dismissal the defense filed Feb. 15.

Around 12:30 a.m. May 4, Adams and two of his friends were in Adams’ Ford F-150 in the drive-thru of the Taco Bell on Mendocino Avenue. Their loud laughing and joking caught the attention of the victim, who was behind them in the lane.

Believing Adams was looking at him in the rearview mirror, the victim asked Adams if he had an issue with him, according to court records.

Adams got out of his pickup and pointed the gun at the victim, who had a knife in his pocket, according to a defense motion for dismissal.

The two had agreed to fight each other and Adams got out of the pickup and told one of the passengers in the truck to park in the nearby Mendocino Marketplace parking lot.

Adams, according to court records, hid behind a retaining wall across from the drive-thru and waited for the victim to get his food before firing two rounds.

One of them struck the victim’s left wrist and he called authorities before being treated at a local hospital. Police found two bullet holes in his vehicle.

Investigators found Adams’ abandoned pickup in the Mendocino Marketplace parking lot. Inside were the handgun, ammunition, ecstasy and cocaine, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Later that day, a SWAT team surrounded Adams’ Santa Rosa home in the 2100 block of Humboldt Street in hopes of taking him into custody, but he wasn’t there, police said.

One of the passengers remained with Adams leading up to his arrest, according to the defense motion, which added that the man struggled to recall what happened at the Taco Bell.

Adams was arrested May 5, 2022 at a relative’s home in Brisbane.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and, in November, attended a preliminary hearing where a judge ordered him to stand trial.

Prosecutors added that Adams at the time of the shooting was a convicted felon, which prohibited him from having guns.

