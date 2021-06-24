Santa Rosa man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 attempted murder

A Santa Rosa man, who in April pleaded no contest to a 2018 attempted murder, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday.

Thomas Alejandro Martinez, 23, was sentenced in Sonoma County Superior Court, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office.

Martinez had been charged with attempted murder in connection with a March 2018 shooting.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch called Martinez’s sentence “very appropriate”

“Those that seek to use firearms in Sonoma County to further their criminal activity should be aware that my office has always, and will continue to aggressively seek lengthy prison sentences for such behavior,” she added.

Martinez surrendered to authorities just days after the shooting.

It happened because Martinez was trying to “settle a debt“ with the victim, according to the District Attorney’s office.

He found the victim in a vehicle parked outside an apartment complex in the southwest part of Santa Rosa on Corby Avenue, near Hearn Avenue.

Martinez was with two other defendants, previously identified as Crystal Sanchez-Lemus of Windsor and Miguel Sanchez-Aleman of Santa Rosa.

According to the District Attorney’s office, they parked near the victim before Martinez and Sanchez-Aleman approached.

Martinez broke the driver’s window and pistol whipped the man. He opened fire and shot the victim once in the abdomen.

The wounded man drove himself to a nearby 7-Eleven for help and paramedics took him to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life threatening.

As the suspects fled, Sanchez-Aleman got out of their vehicle and hid the gun in her apartment, according to the District Attorney’s office.

In 2018, Santa Rosa police said Sanchez-Aleman and Sanchez-Lemus were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to an assault with a deadly weapon.

They later pleaded no contest to unspecified charge, according to the District Attorney’s office.

