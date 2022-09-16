Santa Rosa man sentenced to 20 years in prison for ‘horrendous’ knife attack

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a brutal knife attack that left his housemate disfigured, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Justin Takacs, 39, was charged with mayhem in the March 2020 attack. A jury found Takacs guilty in June, the DA’s office said in a news release.

His housemate survived the attack. The victim suffered deep lacerations to his shoulder, face, scalp and abdomen and a broken nose. The DA described the attack as “horrendous.”

In the incident, Takacs had been high on methamphetamine before confronting his housemate believing he had caused him to be evicted, prosecutors said.

During the argument, Takacs pulled out a knife and began slashing the victim’s face, according to the release.

The victim fought back, eventually taking hold of the knife, ending the assault.

During sentencing, the court noted the “exceptionally high volume” of blood at the scene and the severity of the victim’s injuries. Judge Christopher Honigsberg also took into account Takacs’ criminal history, including drug use and a 2015 conviction for criminal threats.

In addition to the mayhem charge, Takacs admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and having a prior strike conviction, according to the DA.

The 20-year prison sentence is just one year short of the maximum time the judge could impose.

“We are thankful for the jury’s service in this case, and for the court’s decision to impose a significant and justified sentence,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch, according to the release.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.