Santa Rosa man sentenced to 210 years in child molestation case

A Santa Rosa man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of molesting two girls who were both under the age of 10 when he had sex with them.

Jesus Paniagua-Rojas 51, was sentenced Thursday to 210 years to life in state prison, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. He’ll be eligible for parole at the age of 69.

A jury convicted him in September of 18 counts of felony sex offenses. The molestations occurred from 2014 to 2018. Paniagua-Rojas was arrested in April, 2019.

“As noted by the family at (Thursday’s) sentencing hearing, the strength of these two young victims brought this predator to justice. These horrific acts should keep this man incarcerated for the rest of his life,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

Testimony showed Paniagua-Rojas had sex with one victim when she was 8 years old and the other victim was 6 years old. Both victims addressed Paniagua-Rojas during his sentencing hearing.

“I think being molested as a child has been one of the most confusing experiences of my life,” one victim said in a statement released by the district attorney’s office, adding that the trauma “affects you in more ways than you can think of.”

