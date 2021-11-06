Santa Rosa man sentenced to 36 years on child molestation charges

A 38-year-old Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 36 years in prison this week, following his conviction on child molestation charges earlier this year.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Christopher Honigsberg ordered Juan Lucas-Antonio to the lengthy prison term after he pleaded no contest in June to felony charges of committing forcible lewd and lascivious acts on minors under age 14.

The investigation into Lucas-Antonio began in 2020, after one of his victims told her mother. The then-10-year-old said he had been sexually abusing her since she was 6.

During the investigation, a second girl reported that Lucas-Antonio had also been molesting her, beginning when she was 12.

Lucas-Antonio had a close relationship with the girls’ family that allowed him access to the victims, according to prosecutors.

When contacted by law enforcement, Lucas-Antonio initially denied the abuse, claiming he was just playing, prosecutors said. But when confronted with evidence including the victims’ statements and a witness’ observations of the abuse, he admitted the molestation.

The victims did not provide a statement at sentencing, but expressed their relief with the resolution, prosecutors said.

