Santa Rosa man sentenced to 50-to-life for molesting two relatives

Editor’s note: This story includes detailed accounts of child molestation that may be triggering to survivors of sexual abuse.

He was a successful engineer, model train devotee, active in his homeowner’s association, educated, a pillar of the community, his family said, the life of the party.

But Ed Margason had a malevolent side, one he was able to keep hidden for years, even to the people closest to him.

Margason is a child molester. He sexually abused his two young relatives beginning when they were young children and lasting for a decade.

Thursday in Sonoma County Superior Court, Judge Christopher Honigsberg had little mercy for the 91-year-old defendant, who sat in a wheelchair and listened to his sentence on a special earpiece.

Honigsberg sentenced Margason to 50 years to life in prison, two 25-to-life terms, one for each victim.

“That will be consecutive,” Honigsberg said.

Margason’s victims, now 26 and 23, had even less charity for their abuser, the man they said stole their innocence, ruined their sense of safety, destroyed their trust in men and caused them immeasurable agony that continues today.

Thursday, after two years of agonizing legal wrangling since Margason’s arrest, both young women took the witness stand and confronted their molester, unleashing a firestorm of anger and outrage on the man who manipulated his time with the girls and truck rides to sexually molest them for years.

The older Jane Doe 2 was the first to confront Margason, family members said.

After years of abuse, she forced a conversation with her molester, after his Fountaingrove house burned down in the 2017 Tubbs fire. Perhaps in a moment of vulnerability, she suspected, he acknowledged “having done stuff” to her when she was younger and said he was sorry.

That conversation, unsatisfying and incomplete, broke open a wellspring of feelings for the young woman.

For four years, he sexually abused her, she said, and sexually harassed her for 14 years. The past four years, since he acknowledged it, have filled her days with fear, anxiety, anger, hate, resentment, stress and turmoil.

Margason was supposed to be the one to walk her down the wedding aisle, she said. Instead, she remembers once after he fondled her, he went to the bathroom and then called to his wife that he’d “be right down for coffee.”

“It was you who was supposed to protect me,” she said to Margason, who did not look toward her.

Margason began abusing the girls in 2002 and 2003, when one had just started elementary school and the other not yet old enough for kindergarten. He pleaded no contest and admitted the charges in June, as the case moved slowly toward trial over a two-year period that compounded the victims’ anguish.

They said he molested them at virtually any opportunity: on his lap in the truck, in a neighbor’s pool, on the couch, cuddling in bed, family dinners, sleepovers, at a vacant house.

When the girls fought to sit in a big chair at the house Margason shared with his wife, family chalked it up to sibling rivalry — when it was really them fighting not to be near Margason, who they said would sit next to them on the couch and touch them under a blanket.

Margason targeted the younger sister first.

“I was 4 years old, only 4, when the abuse started,” Jane Doe 1 recounted. “I will never get that time back. I will never get my innocence back. You stole that from me the minute you laid your dirty hands on me and molested me.

“No child should go through what I went through for nearly 10 years. I was too ashamed and scared to speak up. You made me ashamed of something I didn’t do.”

Both young women moved away to go to college, at least partly to get away from him and leave Santa Rosa in the rear view.

In court Thursday, both showed remarkable resilience and poise in describing how Margason’s behavior has caused lasting damage to their psyches.

But Jane Doe 2 told Margason that she gets to be in charge now. She is at the “tail end of healing.”

“While you are in prison looking at four concrete walls and being with other pedophiles like yourself, I get to go for walks along the beach,” she said. “…While you are listening to echoes of prisoners and locks being done or undone, I get to listen to the birds chirping or the dogs barking.

“My hope for you is that truly do repent for your actions, for your selfishness, your self-righteousness, and for what you did to us,” she told him.

Her sister, too, said she will not let what Margason did to her control her life.

“I will life my life knowing you got exactly what you deserved,” she said. “Though your time in prison will be short, I take comfort in knowing you will never be released to harm another child again.”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to make references to the victims’ relation to Margason less specific in seeking to protect their anonymity.