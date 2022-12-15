A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison Wednesday for murdering another man he believed was trying to steal his wife.

Stephen Archer, 36, was sentenced by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Troye Shaffer, according to a news release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Archer was convicted Sept. 30 of first-degree murder for the 2021 killing of Manuel Valdez, 31.

A jury of six men and six women found Archer guilty of multiple offenses, including murder and illegally possessing and firing a gun.

The verdict came after two hours of deliberation following a 10-day trial, according to a juror who spoke to The Press Democrat the day of the verdict.

During the trial, it was revealed that Archer suspected his wife was having an affair with Valdez.

Archer was arrested June 30, 2021 on suspicion of murdering Valdez, whose body had been found the day before in the bedroom of his home in the 700 block of Pine Street in Santa Rosa.

Investigators determined Archer had shot Valdez twice after kicking in the door to the home.

