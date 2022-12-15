Subscribe

Santa Rosa man sentenced to 50 years to life for murder of man he believed was trying to steal his wife

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison Wednesday for murdering another man he believed was trying to steal his wife.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 15, 2022, 12:57PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison Wednesday for murdering another man he believed was trying to steal his wife.

Stephen Archer, 36, was sentenced by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Troye Shaffer, according to a news release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Archer was convicted Sept. 30 of first-degree murder for the 2021 killing of Manuel Valdez, 31.

A jury of six men and six women found Archer guilty of multiple offenses, including murder and illegally possessing and firing a gun.

The verdict came after two hours of deliberation following a 10-day trial, according to a juror who spoke to The Press Democrat the day of the verdict.

During the trial, it was revealed that Archer suspected his wife was having an affair with Valdez.

Archer was arrested June 30, 2021 on suspicion of murdering Valdez, whose body had been found the day before in the bedroom of his home in the 700 block of Pine Street in Santa Rosa.

Investigators determined Archer had shot Valdez twice after kicking in the door to the home.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette