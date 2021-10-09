Subscribe

Santa Rosa man sentenced to prison in pimping case

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 8, 2021, 7:34PM
A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to four years in prison Friday after being convicted on charges of pimping and pandering.

Jason Lopez-Willis, 22, pleaded “no contest” to the charges in early September in Sonoma County Superior Court. He also was sentenced for violating terms of probation related to a 2020 conviction of assault, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

“This defendant was given an opportunity in 2020 to avoid being sent to prison and to prove that he was interested in bettering his life. He chose to continue his criminal behavior, so now he will serve his sentence in state prison,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

The assault happened in 2019 when Lopez-Willis and another person attacked a man at the Santa Rosa transit mall and he punched the victim multiple times in the face.

Five months after being put on probation for the assault, Lopez-Willis began pimping a 20-year-old woman, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The pimping lasted through May 2021 even while Lopez-Willis was in custody at the Sonoma County jail for unrelated violations of his probation.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

