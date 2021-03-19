Subscribe

Santa Rosa man sentenced to six years and four months in prison for beating girlfriend

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2021, 9:32AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A 25-year-old Santa Rosa man was sentenced to six years and four months in state prison for beating and strangling his girlfriend, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Alberto Ramon Martinez pleaded no contest to felony domestic battery charges for assaulting his girlfriend of six years.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Christopher Honigsberg sentenced Martinez on Thursday.

Police arrested Martinez after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Rohnert Park hotel in September. Officers found Martinez’s girlfriend with injuries to her neck, body and face.

They later determined Martinez had put her in a headlock and wrestled her to the ground. He then held her head between a hotel mattress and box-spring until she lost consciousness.

Martinez had a history of assaulting his girlfriend, the District Attorney’s Office said. He also had prior domestic violence convictions for abusing other victims.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette