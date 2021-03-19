Santa Rosa man sentenced to six years and four months in prison for beating girlfriend

A 25-year-old Santa Rosa man was sentenced to six years and four months in state prison for beating and strangling his girlfriend, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Alberto Ramon Martinez pleaded no contest to felony domestic battery charges for assaulting his girlfriend of six years.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Christopher Honigsberg sentenced Martinez on Thursday.

Police arrested Martinez after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Rohnert Park hotel in September. Officers found Martinez’s girlfriend with injuries to her neck, body and face.

They later determined Martinez had put her in a headlock and wrestled her to the ground. He then held her head between a hotel mattress and box-spring until she lost consciousness.

Martinez had a history of assaulting his girlfriend, the District Attorney’s Office said. He also had prior domestic violence convictions for abusing other victims.

