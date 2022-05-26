Santa Rosa man shot by state parole agents identified

The man who was shot and critically injured by state parole agents in Santa Rosa on Wednesday has been identified as Charles Martin Wyatt, 49, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wyatt was shot after the agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation went to his home to arrest him for violating his parole terms, said Deputy Brandon Jones, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The shooting happened at about about 1:40 p.m. in the Fountaingrove neighborhood, in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane.

The Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident, declined to release details about what parole terms Wyatt is suspected of violating, or the crime that prompted his parole status.

Jones said such information would have to come from state corrections officials, who did not return messages from The Press Democrat by Thursday afternoon.

Sonoma County Superior Court records show Wyatt has a history of felony and misdemeanor convictions.

His criminal history in the county stretches back to 1992 and includes charges for false imprisonment, rape, assault on a peace officer and drug-related offenses, according to Jones.

His most recent convictions, in August 2020, stemmed from two separate cases from that summer. He pleaded no contest to one count of false imprisonment in one case and one count of criminal threats in the second.

Wyatt was rushed into surgery at a hospital on Wednesday following the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He remained hospitalized and in critical condition on Thursday, Jones said.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to say how many state agents were involved in the shooting or provide details about any use of force that preceded the gunfire.

Jones said there were not any Santa Rosa police or Sheriff’s Office staff involved in the gunfire, but both agencies responded after the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office also would not disclose whether Wyatt was armed during the exchange and whether he used any force against the agents.

Jones said the Sheriff’s Office probe was in its early stages on Thursday afternoon and there were “still aspects of this investigation that have to remain confidential to protect the integrity of the investigation at this point.”

State corrections officials are conducting an internal review of the case to determine whether it followed department policy, Jones said. The Sheriff’s Office investigation focuses on whether the agents followed the law, he said.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.