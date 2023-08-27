Santa Rosa man struck by SUV hospitalized in critical condition, driver arrested, police say

A 24-year-old Santa Rosa man remained hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after he was struck by an SUV a day earlier as he walked his dog, police said.

Authorities arrested 65-year-old Eriberto Morales late Saturday after he called and reported he had hit someone earlier that night, police said.

Police responded at about 5:55 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Beaver Street and College Avenue after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Charles La Sala said in a news release.

Witnesses said a man and his dog were crossing the street when he was hit by a white SUV traveling at about 40 mph.

Officers and medical personnel found the man lying in the middle of the roadway, motionless.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of major injuries. As of early Sunday, he was still in critical condition, La Sala said.

The dog, which had also been hit, ran away as multiple people attempted to stop it. After several hours, a resident corralled the canine and kept it until an officer took it to a veterinary hospital.

Santa Rosa Police are following up on the dog’s care.

Police used security footage from nearby residents to identify the vehicle in the collision, which an officer identified as one belonging to a man who had been arrested earlier this year on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The driver, who police identified as Morales, a homeless individual, called 911 about 8:40 p.m. and said, “I may have hit someone.”

Officers responded to his location and found that Morales smelled of alcohol, La Sala said.

Morales was arrested on suspicion of two DUI charges and felony hit-and-run.

He is being held in the Sonoma County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bail.

