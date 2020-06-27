Santa Rosa man sues Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office over violent 2019 arrest

A Santa Rosa man is suing the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, alleging a deputy who woke him as he slept in a car in 2019 slammed his face into the ground without warning or cause, violating his civil rights.

La’Marcus McDonald, 35, was knocked unconscious, sustained a concussion, broke two teeth and lost a third during the encounter with Deputy Travis Perkins, who was on patrol for the Town of Windsor, according to the complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

In the federal lawsuit, McDonald asserts the deputy had no lawful reason to treat him violently on July 9, 2019, when a passerby called 911 to have someone check on the welfare of a man sleeping in a car on Bell Road in Windsor.

After the arrest, McDonald was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting arrest. The District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against him.

McDonald’s attorney Reed Kathrein said his client may have been confused, groggy and drunk but he did not resist the deputy.

“When he stepped out of the car, he was no threat to the policeman,” Kathrein said. “He was immediately turned around and the officer immediately tried to handcuff him without telling him what he was doing.”

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said McDonald resisted arrest but declined to elaborate how, saying it was against department policy to discuss the details of a case being litigated.

Kathrein said he has watched the sheriff’s body camera video, which the department declined to release to him but allowed him to view, and he saw nothing in McDonald’s behavior that showed he resisted the deputy.

“The deputy’s report describes his fear that Mr. McDonald was trying to escape or was going to wrestle him to the ground, and there’s no evidence of that on the body cam video,” Kathrein said.

In the complaint, McDonald accuses the deputy of lying on the incident report and the Sheriff’s Office of failing to report the incident and similar encounters with the public to state authorities. McDonald is seeking unspecified damages and compensation for medical expenses including hospital and dental bills.

Karlene Navarro, director of the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, which audits Sheriff’s Office internal investigations into incidents involving force, said McDonald’s case had not been reported to her office.

Navarro said she contacted the Sheriff’s Office this week after learning about the lawsuit and was told the department had recently opened an internal investigation into McDonald’s arrest.

“I recommended that they release the (body-worn camera video) footage in the interest of transparency,“ Navarro said in an email. ”I have not seen the (footage) or any of the evidence in the case.“

Valencia referred The Press Democrat’s request for a copy of the body camera video to the sheriff’s records department. That request is pending.

McDonald had gone to sleep the night of July 9 in a friend’s car on Bell Road just outside the Windsor Mobile Country Club, where his mother lived, although she was in the process of being evicted.

McDonald wasn’t allowed to stay there because it was a community for people 55 and older, according to the complaint. His mother was moving out and they were days away from moving into a new apartment in Santa Rosa, Kathrein said.

McDonald, who had permission to sleep in the car from its owner, had been drinking before he fell asleep and was “confused and disoriented” when the deputy woke him up, according to the complaint.

Valencia said deputies found two empty bottles of tequila in the vehicle and McDonald "had a stain on his shirt which the deputy suspected was vomit.“

Valencia said the deputy was correct to investigate the situation reported by the 911 caller because McDonald appeared to be drunk while behind the wheel of a vehicle parked on a public street.

But Kathrein said that the deputy acted so quickly McDonald hardly had time to take in the situation or react.

“If someone grabbed my arm, I’d tense up, but does that mean lethal force can be used against you?” Kathrein said. “Throwing someone to the ground head first is lethal force.”

Perkins, the sheriff’s deputy who made the arrest, was working as a Windsor police officer under the Sheriff’s Office contract with the town to provide law enforcement. Other details about his tenure with the department and current assignment were not immediately available.

Since 2017, California law enforcement agencies are supposed to report incidents of force that result in serious bodily injury to the state Attorney General’s Office. Kathrein asserts they should have reported McDonald’s case because he was knocked unconscious and sustained a concussion, but the department did not.

Valencia said that McDonald’s injuries were not serious enough and cited a different definition of bodily injury in California government code than the one described in a bulletin from the Attorney General’s Office when the reporting requirement was first established in 2016.

McDonald, through his lawyer, declined to be interviewed. Kathrein said McDonald works at Whole Foods and has lived in Sonoma County most of his adult life. He grew up in Novato and is a close family friend to Kathrein, who considers McDonald a brother.

He said that last year McDonald filed a claim with the county because he at least felt the county should pay his medical expenses. His claim was denied in December, Kathrein said.

“He’s always talked to me about the system and the discrimination against Black persons,” Kathrein said. “He knows it’s not right. Part of him says he just has to accept it. And I’m telling him he doesn’t have to accept it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

Read the complaint filed against the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office here:

2020-06-25-mcdonald-sonoma-county-class-action-complaint.pdf