Santa Rosa man suffers major injuries in Highway 116 motorcycle crash

A Santa Rosa man suffered major injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a passing motorhome on Highway 116 east of Guerneville Monday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

At around 6 p.m., motorcyclist Todd Vidrine was coming westbound around a curve just east of Odd Fellows Park Road as a Dodge pickup towing a motorhome was traveling the other way, according to CHP spokesperson David deRutte.

The speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 miles per hour. Vidrine took the curve fast and laid his bike down on the roadway, deRutte said. Both he and the bike skidded into the side of the towed motorhome.

Vidrine, 53, was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries that are not life threatening, deRutte said.

The pickup was driven by John Yost, 59, of Camp Meeker.

The crash is under investigation, including whether drugs or alcohol was involved.

