Santa Rosa man surrenders peacefully after hourlong negotiations

Santa Rosa police ended a potentially violent situation peacefully overnight by convincing a man holed up in a house to surrender peacefully.

Kaleb Samuel Herrguth, 29, of Santa Rosa was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, making threats and a parole violation after the tense call.

Police said someone on a cell phone called 911 just before midnight. The call taker couldn’t get any information from the caller, but could hear arguing in the background.

It appeared a man and woman were yelling and the man was threatening to kill the female, police said,

Using GPS from the phone, officers responded to the Chanate Road and Montecito Avenue area in northeast Santa Rosa.

After several minutes of searching the area, officers found the house where the couple was arguing. As the man was distracted by arriving officers, the woman was able to escape the house, police said.

She told them the man, later identified as Herrguth, had threatened to kill her and for a time had held her against her will.

When Herrguth initially refused to come out of the house, additional police surrounded the house and others began trying to talk with him through an open window, police said.

Herrguth “made many statements about wanting to die and killing himself,” police said.

Officers negotiated with him for more than an hour and eventually convinced him to exit the house peacefully.

Herrguth was being held at Sonoma County Jail on $60,000 bail.

