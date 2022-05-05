Santa Rosa man suspected in Sebastopol attempted murder

A 56-year-old man suffered a brain injury Monday night after being hit on the head with a blunt object, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

The attempted murder occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Highway 116 South.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency brain surgery. He’s expected to survive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect was identified as Santa Rosa resident Craig Travis, 52, who knew the victim and hit him over a disagreement.

Travis turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning. He was held at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

