Santa Rosa man suspected of breaking into two car dealerships two nights in a row

A Santa Rosa man was arrested two nights in a row this week suspected of breaking into car dealerships south of the city, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Nikolaas Holcomb, 21, at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday after he shattered a sliding glass door at a dealership on Santa Rosa Avenue and triggered an alarm, authorities said.

Holcomb was walking out of an office at the dealership when a deputy arrived. He had three keys and seven key fobs on him, all of which were stolen from the dealership, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Holcomb was booked into Sonoma County Jail on a felony burglary charge. He was released on a citation Sunday because of pandemic-related changes to the bail schedule, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Early Monday, Holcomb triggered another alarm after he shattered a glass door at another dealership on Santa Rosa Avenue, about a half mile from the business he is accused of burglarizing the previous night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy arrived around 4:15 a.m., he “could hear broken glass still falling from a recently smashed sliding glass door on the office building,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies found Holcomb in a pickup on the property. He had a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Holcomb was booked into Sonoma County Jail on Monday on suspicion of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in custody on Wednesday in lieu of $160,000 bail.

