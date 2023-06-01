A Santa Rosa man is accused of firing a gun outside his former home before driving away under the influence of alcohol Tuesday night, police said.

Jesus Villicana-Hernandez, 28, was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a gun and DUI.

About 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Dutton Meadow, where the suspect formerly lived.

An occupant knew the suspect but wouldn’t open the door when he knocked.

Shortly after, the occupant heard a gunshot outside and Villicana-Hernandez fled in a BMW sedan, police said.

Officers found a 9 mm round outside the home. It appeared it was fired in the air and there were no damages or injuries.

Police found the suspect about five miles to the north in the 1300 block of Guerneville Road and they discovered a loaded 9 mm handgun in the car.

Villicana-Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi