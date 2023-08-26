A Santa Rosa man was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and firearm possession.

Santa Rosa police officers were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision at 12:16 a.m. on the 2400 block of San Miguel Ave. Officers found a black Ford pick-up truck that appeared to have struck three parked vehicles.

A news release said the driver of the truck was identified as 34-year-old Santa Rosa Resident Tucker White. White appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested following a DUI investigation performed by the officers, police said.

Officers searched White’s truck where they found a loaded, semi-automatic Smith and Wesson 9 mm caliber handgun that was not registered to White, according to the news release.

White was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content over .08%, possession of a firearm not registered to him and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

