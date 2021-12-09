Santa Rosa man suspected of having loaded gun, marijuana

Petaluma police confiscated a loaded handgun and marijuana while investigating a disturbance at an apartment complex early Wednesday.

Officers arrested Santa Rosa resident Carlos Hernandez-Zepeda, 20, on suspicion of possessing a loaded gun in a public place, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

With few exceptions, California law prohibits people under the age of 21 from owning or possessing a handgun.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers went to the apartment complex on Casa Grande Road near Rocky Memorial Dog Park.

A resident had reported a disturbance involving intoxicated people in the parking lot, and officers found the suspect in a parked vehicle.

They noticed a loaded Glock handgun in the passenger compartment. It was in clear view and within reach of the driver, police said.

Officers detained Hernandez-Zepeda and confiscated the unregistered gun plus 5 ounces of marijuana.

Investigators are trying to identify where the gun came from.

