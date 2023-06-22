Santa Rosa man to serve 16 years in prison for DUI causing injury

A 32-year-old Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Thursday for driving under the influence of alcohol, causing a 2021 chain-reaction crash that injured multiple people.

Augie Lamar Delariva pleaded no contest in April to felony charges of DUI causing injury. He also admitted to four charge enhancements for great bodily injury and two multiple-victim enhancements, officials said.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge handed down the sentence during a hearing Thursday in Santa Rosa.

District Attorney Carla Rodriguez, whose office issued a news release about the sentencing, said Delariva was driving with “almost three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system” at the time of the 4 p.m. crash along Highway 101.

“He caused significant physical and emotional damage to these victims, and we believe this prison sentence is appropriate,” she added.

The collision occurred in April 2021along northbound Highway 101 near the Santa Rosa Avenue exit.

Authorities said traffic was at a standstill, at the time. However, Delariva, who was driving a lifted Cheverolet Silverado pickup, failed to slow or stop and crashed the truck into the rear of the victim’s vehicle.

Officials said he was traveling at about 70 mph at the time.

The victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by five people, was propelled forward into a third vehicle, according to the news release, which added that Delariva then “left the scene and parked on the Santa Rosa Avenue exit.”

Some of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. One of the victims, in a written statement submitted to the court, said every bone in her face was broken, which required three surgeries to repair.

She also said she suffered a broken wrist and a broken spine.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride, assisted by District Attorney Investigator Edward Crosby. Tyler Vallee of California Highway Patrol headed the investigation.