Santa Rosa man to stand trial in fatal Cotati apartment shooting

A Santa Rosa man was ordered Tuesday to stand trial in a fatal shooting that occurred last year at a Cotati apartment complex minutes before the defendant was arrested.

Samuel Meza’s two-hour preliminary hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa ended with Judge Dana Beernink Simonds upholding the existing charges in the Aug. 19 killing of Enrique Camacho Hernandez, 25.

The 34-year-old Meza is charged with one count each of murder and of being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition. He has prior convictions of burglary, vandalism and gang participation, according to court records.

Meza’s attorney, Walter Rubenstein, suggested in court on Tuesday that the murder charge be downgraded to manslaughter since it involved a fight and acts of passion.

Last year, Cotati investigators said the shooting, which occurred in the 300 block of East Cotati Avenue, stemmed from an argument over an “associate female.”

According to court testimony Tuesday, Meza was at the woman’s home when Camacho Hernandez, her ex-boyfriend, showed up and he and Meza got into a fight.

The fight, which began inside the apartment, moved outside. A witness told investigators Camacho Hernandez was backing away when Meza opened fire, Cotati police Lt. Paul Goodin testified Tuesday.

Meza fled and at least two witnesses identified him as the shooter, according to the lieutenant.

“He referred to the suspect as Sammy,” Goodin said of one of the witnesses.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls about the shooting.

Sonoma State University and Rohnert Park police officers, and Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the subsequent response and suspect search efforts.

Joshua Holliday, an SSU police officer, testified he got to the scene shortly after the shooting and found a crowd of people surrounding Camacho Hernandez, who appeared to have been shot in the lower-to-mid area of his torso, on the right side.

Paramedics took Camacho Hernandez to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Meza was arrested within minutes of police arrival at the scene — in the 600 block of East Cotati Avenue.

Goodin said Meza denied having a gun when confronted by police.

Cotati police Det. Anthony Garber also testified Tuesday. He said a sheriff’s deputy found the gun behind bushes off East Cotati Avenue.

Meza has been jailed without bail since his arrest. He is scheduled to return to court April 17 to be arraigned.

