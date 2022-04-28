Santa Rosa man used 3D printer to make guns, police say

A Santa Rosa man used a 3D printer to create guns, parts and high-capacity magazines that were confiscated at his home Tuesday evening, police said.

Benjamin Tran, 31, was arrested at his home on Summercreek Drive after investigators searched it at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He’s accused of manufacturing an assault weapon and high-capacity magazines and possessing a machine gun, assault weapon, silencer and short-barreled rifles.

Police launched an investigation into Tran earlier this month after they received information about a suspect importing illegal firearm parts.

Investigators detained Tran and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Gordon, 40, while the home was searched Tuesday, police said.

They discovered 13 guns, including 10 the suspect was prohibited from having under California law, according to the police department.

Several handguns were identified as “ghost guns,” which lacked serial numbers. Investigators also found a Glock switch, which converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun.

Detectives seized molds and templates for manufacturing firearms, a silencer, computers and a 3D printer.

According to police, Gordon had a loaded semi-automatic gun in her purse. She was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed gun and carrying a loaded gun.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi