Santa Rosa man walking on Highway 101 dies after hit by vehicle near Ukiah

A Santa Rosa man died Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along Highway 101 in Mendocino County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Highway 101 just south of the intersection with Highway 20 near Ukiah, the CHP said in a news release.

The 53-year-old man was walking south along the western edge of the highway when he was struck by the front passenger side of a 2013 Subaru, the CHP said.

The collision pushed the man down a dirt embankment. He sustained fatal injuries from the crash, according to the CHP.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name until relatives are notified.

The driver of the Subaru, a 39-year-old Windsor man, was not injured. He “immediately stopped,” called 911 and located the man he hit, the CHP said.

The driver is not suspected of intoxicated driving and the cause of the crash is under investigation, the CHP said.

