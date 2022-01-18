Santa Rosa man walking on Highway 20 dies after being hit by vehicle in Lake County

A 58-year-old Santa Rosa man died on Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on Highway 20 in Lake County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 10:35 P.M. on the eastbound side of the highway near the intersection with Hutchins Road in the town of Nice.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8321079&lat=39.1179213&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The man, whose name has not been released, was ”in the roadway for reasons still under investigation“ when he was hit by a 2015 Chrysler, the CHP said in a news release. He died at the scene.

The driver was a 29-year-old Lucerne man. He “was unable to stop his vehicle in time before the front of his vehicle collided with the pedestrian,” the CHP said, noting that he is not suspected of intoxicated driving.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.