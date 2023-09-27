A Santa Rosa man accused of causing the 2022 crash that killed a motorcyclist along Fountaingrove Parkway shouldn’t be charged with murder, his attorney contends, because it was accidental and didn’t involve premeditation.

This argument, made on behalf of Charles Bernhardy, 38, is included in a Sept. 21 defense motion requesting a dismissal of charges.

It is in response to a June 16 preliminary hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, where a judge ruled Bernhardy should stand trial in the Sept. 6, 2022 collision that killed Santa Rosa resident Vance Stammer, 23.

His attorney, Michael Teply, with the Sonoma County Public Defender’s office, wrote Bernhardy was upset the night of the crash because he thought his wife cheated on him and he went for a drive to cool off.

That’s when the collision occurred on Fountaingrove Parkway.

“Mr. Bernhardy did not set out to commit a murder on the night of the accident,” Teply wrote. “There was no testimony to support the notion that Mr. Bernhardy’s actions were deliberate or premeditated.”

A judge is schedule to hear arguments regarding the defense motion on Oct. 19.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Staebell said his office would respond to the defense’s motion at that time.

Bernhardy is charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and hit-and-run involving Stammer, whose loved ones recently gathered for the anniversary of his death.

Authorities said Stammer was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Silverado believed to have been driven by Bernhardy.

Stammer suffered major injuries and was removed from life support two weeks after the crash as hundreds of friends and family mourned outside Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

According to court testimony on June 16, Bernhardy had been drinking at a neighbor’s apartment before going to a store for more alcohol hours before the collision.

After parting ways with the neighbor, Bernhardy argued with his wife, according to court documents, which also describe the woman as a girlfriend.

Afterward, according to Santa Rosa police, Bernhardy was heading west on Fountaingrove when he hit Stammer’s motorcycle just east of Sedgemoore Drive.

The bike became lodged under Bernhardy’s pickup truck. Still, Bernhardy continued driving and struck a Honda Accord at Sedgemoore, police said.

During the preliminary hearing, Santa Rosa police Officer John Fisher testified Bernhardy may have been driving about 79 mph and the impact forced Stammer’s helmet off his head.

Stammer’s TM Racing 450 Fi motorcycle dislodged from beneath the pickup in a center median near Nagasawa Park, nearly 2 miles from Sedgemoore.

Police found the abandoned pickup along Mendocino Avenue. They found Bernhardy at his home the next morning and arrested him.

Fisher testified Bernhardy claimed he slept in a bush after his pickup stopped working and he later walked home.

His attorney argues Bernhardy was unaware he had hit anyone and fled the scene of a collision.

“There was no testimony presented in the preliminary hearing that illustrated Mr. Bernhardy had knowledge of the accident,” Teply wrote. “Mr. Bernhardy told Officer Fisher that while he was driving, he felt a large thud and then his truck became disabled.”

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi