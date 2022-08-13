Santa Rosa man who fled police arrested for DUI and ghost gun possession

Santa Rosa police arrested a man late Saturday night who they say ran a red light, then led them on a brief, low-speed chase. The suspect was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, and a search of his vehicle turned up a loaded Polymer 80 “ghost gun,” according to a police report.

After failing to stop at a light at the intersection of Sebastopol Rd. and Stony Point Rd., Keven Luna-Miramontes, 23, then allegedly failed to yield to police instructions to pull over, leading officers on a low speed pursuit that lasted two minutes.

Luna-Miramontes, of Santa Rosa, eventually pulled over in the area of Arthur Ashe Circle and New Zealand Ave. His blood alcohol level was determined to be over two times the legal limit, according to police.

Underneath the driver’s seat, police say they found the loaded handgun, and a Glock slide whose serial number had been obliterated.

Luna-Miramontes was booked into Sonoma County jail on felony charges of possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm, and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers.

He was also charged with evading a police officer, and DUI with a blood alcohol content .08 or above, both misdemeanors.

