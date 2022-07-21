Santa Rosa man who sexually assaulted a minor sentenced 25 years to life

A Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to several counts of sexual assault of a minor, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Emmanuel Cortes-Torres, 25, was given an “indeterminate sentence” on July 13, meaning he does not have a fixed release date.

“This predator has been given a sentence that will protect against future victimization, and hopefully provide those he preyed upon with a sense of justice served,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

The man’s trial was to begin April 8, but Cortes-Torres pleaded guilty to six felony counts including engaging in lewd conduct with minors, meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and possession of a firearm while on probation, the DA said.

An investigation into Cortes-Torres was opened in 2019 after a minor reported that he threatened her after she refused to sell drugs to him.

During the investigation, detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department looked through his social media records dating back to 2018.

Those records revealed that he’d been communicating with several minors, attempting to meet with them for sexual purposes.

Detectives found several “sexually explicit” photographs and videos of the minors. They identified 11 potential victims ranging from 10 to 14 years old, according to the DA.

Corres-Torres had a pattern of behavior with his victims, meeting them first through social media and engaging in lewd conversations with them before meeting them in person. Often, Cortes-Torres would offer to buy them alcohol or give them drugs, the DA said.

Also on his social media accounts, detectives found photos and videos of Cortes-Torres in possession of a firearm. He was on probation after a conviction for selling controlled substances and was not allowed to possess firearms, according to the statement.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.