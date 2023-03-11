Santa Rosa man who violated restraining order 9 times sentenced to 7 years in prison

A Santa Rosa man convicted last year of burglary, domestic battery and resisting arrest was sentenced Thursday to 7 years and 4 months in state prison after violating the terms of his probation.

On July 14, 2022, Cesar Alfaro Garibay, 39, broke into the residence of domestic his partner, pulled her hair and stole her cell phone. He believed she had been talking to another man, according to a statement from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office.

Garibay was put on probation for 3 years, and ordered to complete domestic violence treatment. The court also issued a criminal protective order, prohibiting him having any contact with the woman for 3 years.

But on October 29, 2022, Garibay returned to the victim’s residence and broke her front window, in violation of the restraining order, according to the statement. In a case handled by Deputy District Attorney Jessalee Mills, Garibay was convicted of violating the protective order, while using violence.

Since 2019, according the DA’s office, Garibay has been convicted of nine separate violations of a protective order involving the same victim.

Taking those prior convictions into consideration, Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge issued an enhanced sentence – “the maximum term of confinement for his committed offenses,” said the DA’s statement.

