Santa Rosa man with cache of guns arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill neighbors

A Santa Rosa man who kept a cache of firearms and ammunition in his home was arrested Saturday evening after police said he threatened to kill his neighbors over a parking issue, setting off a 20-hour standoff with officers.

Thomas Stuart Pierce, 63, was arrested without injury at the end of the standoff, which began when police said he refused to come out of his home on Gaddis Court in the Junior College neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to the neighborhood Friday evening when they received a report of a man threatening other residents because he was upset over a parking dispute, officials said.

Residents told police that Pierce had stood inside the front of his home, behind a closed security screen, saying he was “armed with a loaded gun and could shoot them in the head,” according to a police statement.

“He told them he would kill them and their family,” the statement read. "He encouraged them to call the police and advised he would kill the police, as well.“

Police said it was unclear if Pierce was in fact armed because of where he was standing. Neighbors told police that Pierce warned of having many more firearms in his home, and records indicated he owned several weapons, officials said.

Police said Pierce refused orders to come out of his home, and officers continued to negotiate with him for more than two hours and remain on scene after that, when police said they think he went to sleep. Some of the neighbors who claimed to have been threatened by Pierce went to another location for the night, officials said.

By noon Saturday, police had obtained an arrest warrant for Pierce and a search warrant for his home. At about 5:15 PM, Pierce was seen coming out of his residence and then riding away on a bicycle.

Police said he was taken into custody nearby. Police seized a total of nine firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from his home. The weapons included four handguns, two rifles, a shotgun and two assault rifles.

Pierce was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of making terrorist threats and possession of an unregistered assault rifle. His bail is set at $100,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.