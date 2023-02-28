An extensive search operation has been launched for a Santa Rosa man who suffers from dementia and hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon.

Lawrence Atchison, 65, was last seen about 4:45 p.m. in the area of Leafwood Circle in the Bennett Valley area, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He walked away from his home and does not know how to find his way back to his home, police said.

Officials are advising area residents to keep an eye out for Atchison.

Just after 8 p.m., they said he’d been missing for more than three hours and would be capable of walking fair amounts of distance.

The Sonoma County Search and Rescue Team is assisting due to weather conditions, which are pushing temperatures into the 40s and dropping rain.

Temperatures are expected to enter the mid-30s early Tuesday with scattered showers , said John Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

"They’re going to be scattered all the way into tomorrow,“ he said.

A command post has been set up outside the Safeway at Yulupa Avenue and Bethards Drive, police said. Drones are being used in the search.

Atchison is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket with no hood, dark blue jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information may call police at (707) 543-3550.

This story updates an earlier version that included an incorrect name provided by police

