The search for a missing Bennett Valley man is about to enter its fourth day.

Search and rescue teams are still looking for Lawrence Atchison a Santa Rosa man who has dementia and hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said, Thursday that the search , which began Monday, was continuing and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team would be heavily involved.

Mahurin added Atchison’s family members will be assisting and crews are trying to take advantage of the clear weather conditions.

Atchison, 64, left his home on Leafwood Circle around 4 p.m. Monday and authorities launched an extensive search in response to his health and stormy weather conditions.

His wife, Cecilia Atchison, told The Press Democrat her husband is usually by her side but he disappeared while she was in a bathroom for 15 minutes.

She spent an hour searching for him before notifying police, she said.

Surveillance footage from that afternoon showed Lawrence Atchison in the area of Summerfield Road and Carissa Avenue, which is less than half a mile from his home.

A search took place during rainy conditions with overnight temperatures that fell to about 30 degrees early Wednesday.

Police asked that residents check their properties, including outbuildings, and surveillance equipment for any sign of Lawrence Atchison.

He is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket with no hood, dark blue jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information may call police at 707-543-3550.

