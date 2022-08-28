Santa Rosa Marathon draws thousands to run and celebrate

Standing at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa in the predawn hours of Sunday morning, Jack Bristow was nearly dwarfed by the huge, neon-pink sign he clutched to his body.

The 4-year-old had staked out his spot and wanted to be sure he’d be seen — especially by his mother, one of the thousands of elite or amateur runners sure to pass him as they participated in Sunday’s Santa Rosa Marathon.

Complete with pictures of himself and other loved ones, his sign encouragingly told her, "YOU ARE OUR INSPIRATION MOM!“

Scattered across the square in the cool morning air, scores of runners stretched or jogged in place in anticipation of the start of the run — either a half-marathon or a full one — which would take them through downtown, winding past local farms and vineyards.

Sunday’s half- and full marathons completed a weekend of runs, which began Saturday with 10K and 5K runs that started and ended at the Old Court House Square between 3rd and 4th streets near Mendocino Avenue in downtown Santa Rosa.

“Your training has paid off!” an announcer shouted Sunday as runners in bright-colored shoes dashed off from the start line after a brief countdown.

One runner who walked briskly 10 minutes before the start of the marathon to meet her friend, Dave, said she’s participated in the event for over 15 years.

“I’m constantly training,” Cathy Minshall, 62, of Reno said. “I’m excited to reach that finish line. One more run completed!”

Sunday’s marathon, she said, was her 153rd run.

Runners taking off during this year’s Santa Rosa Marathon this morning. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/WmnoUmvSgW — Mya Constantino (@searchingformya) August 28, 2022

Jack’s dad, Mike Bristow said his wife Jamie, a former Division 1 soccer player, had trained for 6 months for the marathon, after she’d given birth to their new baby, Ainsley, in December.

“It was something she wanted to do after our second child was born,” said the Marin County resident. “She’s out there, busting her a** off and here for her first marathon after having a child. We’re so proud of her.”

Runners in the half marathon on Sunday traveled through downtown Santa Rosa and along the Santa Rosa Creek Trail and Prince Memorial Greenway while runners of the full marathon traveled a route that extended into west Sonoma County, where they passed a number of vineyards, and included a short trip through the barrel room of DeLoach Vineyards.

In honor of crossing the finish line (1st place or not) runners stuck around for an after party at Old Courthouse Square that featured a DJ, giveaways and a toast with beers.

Because it is a certified qualifying race for the Boston Marathon and an official qualifier for the Olympic trials, the Santa Rosa Marathon attracts a number of elite runners.

“It’s the closest I’ll ever get to winning a marathon,” said Nancy Rocks, 64, of Santa Rosa who is part of a group of bikers that lead the top three women and men during the marathon.

“I love listening to the people behind you running with perfect stride,” Rocks added.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.