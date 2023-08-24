Runners will flock to Sonoma County this weekend for the Santa Rosa Marathon, which includes races on both Saturday and Sunday.

The events include a 5k and a 10k run Saturday and a full and half marathon Sunday.

All races, which start and finish at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa, has already closed the square and will cause road closures and force drivers to use detours Saturday and Sunday.

Closures in downtown Santa Rosa include Fourth Street between B and D streets and Mendocino Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets on Saturday from 3-10:30 a.m. and Sunday from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This chart shows all road closures in Santa Rosa for the Santa Rosa Marathon, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, 2023. (Santa Rosa Marathon)

The Sunday full marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifying event, begins at 6:30 a.m. and extends into west Sonoma County past vineyards, at one point running through the barrel room of DeLoach Vineyards.

The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday and runs through downtown Santa Rosa and along the Santa Rosa Creek Trail and Prince Memorial Greenway.

In west Santa Rosa, Sunday’s road closures include Willowside Road between Hall and Piner roads, Guerneville Road between Frei Road and County Manor Drive and Olivet Road between Guerneville and Woolsey roads, from 6-11 a.m.

A post-race party at Old Courthouse Square for all race participants will include a DJ and giveaways. Participants 21 and older can get two free beers from local breweries.

This year marks the marathon’s 15th anniversary.