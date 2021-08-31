Santa Rosa marks opening of $268,000 downtown restroom

Wielding a gold-painted plunger, Santa Rosa Councilman Jack Tibbetts on Monday celebrated the opening of a new public restroom in the city’s downtown that was installed after months of controversy over its location.

The single-stall bathroom, in front of City Hall Annex at Santa Rosa Avenue and First Street, is “the first 24-hour public restroom in the downtown corridor,” city officials said in an announcement. It cost the city $267,795.

With his six-month-old son in tow, Tibbetts ditched the plunger and tried out the baby changing station. Mayor Chris Rogers examined the toilet, poking his head out from behind the stall door for a photograph.

Santa Rosa Councilman Jack Tibbetts tries out the baby changing station at a new public restroom in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2021. (City of Santa Rosa / Facebook)

Called a Portland Loo — a nod to the Oregon city where the restroom was designed — the unisex bathroom has stainless-steel walls “that are difficult to vandalize and easy to clean,” according to the announcement.

“The Portland Loo has an open bottom and top allowing site lines and sounds to carry outside the restroom to help prevent crime while still providing privacy,” the city said.

City officials settled on the location for the restroom after abandoning an earlier plan to install it in Old Courthouse Square. That site was nixed after nearby business owners griped that a public restroom would blight the square.

The restroom now has its own address at 94 Santa Rosa Ave. The site, just two blocks from Old Courthouse Square, represents a compromise between those who said such a facility was needed in the square and those who didn’t want it there, said Adriane Mertens, a city spokeswoman.

The restroom’s price tag included the cost of transportation, utility connections, site accessibility improvements and installation, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.