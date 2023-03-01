Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers’ full council statement on racial experience after Saturday remarks

Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers began the regular, public portion of Tuesday’s City Council meeting with a statement she said was meant to address “the elephant in the room.”

She was referring to groundswell caused by remarks she made at a community event Saturday where she shared her experience with racial mistreatment while in public office and in public life.

She said she had been ignored by colleagues at events and told her directives as mayor wouldn’t be followed. Rogers, elected to the council in 2020 and selected as mayor in December, is Santa Rosa’s first Black mayor.

“I was informed I should have considered these consequences — consequences — before I agreed to become mayor,” she said in the speech, part of her 20-minute keynote address during the 45th annual Black History Month event organized by Petaluma Blacks for Community Development.

However, on Tuesday, from the City Council dais, she said her comments reflected only her experience in the community and that they did not refer to her experience at City Hall.

“Regrettably the essence of my message was not conveyed to its fullest extent,” she said. “I want to be clear my work here at the city is positive and I enjoy being the mayor and working together with my colleagues in the community to make the city an amazing place to call home.

Watch Rogers read the full statement and read the transcribed statement below.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tX-OVSnh-IY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“I would like to take the opportunity to address what many would call the elephant in the room because I think that it is very important to do so.

It was an honor and a privilege to deliver the keynote address at the 45th annual Black history program hosted in Petaluma by Petaluma Black For Community Development. Regrettably, the essence of my message was not conveyed to its fullest extent.

I want to be clear my work here at the city is positive and I enjoy being the mayor and working together with my colleagues in the community to make the city an amazing place to call home.

Over the last few days, I have received a lot of support from the community and my colleagues, and I am very thankful for that.

I would like to be clear to say I did speak my truth and will continue to do so. My focus, just to be clear, was about changing the narrative, bringing awareness and resistance to biased behaviors.

The discrimination that I referenced during my speech was not connected to the city but an experience that I had while in the community.

My comments were intended to bring awareness to microaggressions and discrimination as I have experienced it and how, in talking about it and acknowledging it, we can bring, we can support each other and engage one another and not point fingers.

When we talk about racism and discrimination, we can identify bias, we can work through it and hope that they don’t happen again although we all know that is a very large task. That is why we need to work through it.

I have spoken with my colleagues, and we’ve talked about these things and the conversation has yielded a greater understanding and a commitment to keep working through them.

The City Council acknowledges my feelings and we are working to create a culture within our organization to where we all belong, both on the council and within the organization as a whole.

There’s lot of important work for us to do in Santa Rosa and we are committed to doing our best on behalf of the community. And you can support my efforts by speaking my truth, by not letting it just be brushed under the rug, and making the commitment with me to build a better Santa Rosa by addressing the issues that we need to address.“

The statement came three days after her 20-minute keynote address at the Saturday event organized by Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. Listen to her full remarks by clicking here or on the link below.

Her comments were part of broader remarks about being Black in the U.S.

Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers, makes the keynote speech during the 45th annual Black History Month event organized by Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

Rogers said Black people still face racism in employment and housing and have been taught that they have to put in extra work to achieve the same outcomes as white counterparts, and she said Sonoma County wasn’t immune to discrimination.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are words that are flying all over Sonoma County. But I want to let you know that no matter your title or privilege you believe you have, it only takes minutes to be reminded that you are Black in America. It does not matter how many letters I have behind my name, that madam mayor is in front of my name, because to many, I am just another Black woman,” she said.

She said she decided to speak out because remaining silent wouldn’t lead to change. She ended her speech with a call to action, encouraging Black people to unify and support each other, speak out when someone has wronged them, and to become more civically engaged.

Rogers would comment only briefly to The Press Democrat as she left the event, which was held at the New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma.

She said: “I said that I'm going to not be silent anymore because it's not working, right? Because then it just continues. The microaggressions continue, the behaviors continue.”