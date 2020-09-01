Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital has coronavirus outbreak among workers

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

An outbreak of the coronavirus among workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital has infected 17 employees, hospital officials said Monday.

One of the unions representing workers at the county’s largest hospital said managers informed staff that 200 employees may have been exposed to the highly contagious infectious disease.

Sal Rosselli, president of the National Union of Healthcare Workers, said five of its members at Santa Rosa Memorial have tested positive for COVID-19. The union represents about 740 of the hospital’s employees, including nursing assistants, radiologic technologists, respiratory therapists, housekeepers and dietary aides.

Tyler Hedden, the 300-bed hospital’s chief executive, sent a memo dated Saturday to staff that said management learned late last week 13 employees working in what he called “1 Center unit” had tested positive for the virus. Healthcare workers’ union officials said that is the hospital’s general surgery unit.

“1 Center is not one of our dedicated COVID-19 units,” Hedden wrote to employees. “We are working with our (owner Providence St. Joseph Health) system infection prevention leaders and an infectious disease physician, as well Sonoma County Public Health, on additional contact tracing.”

Since the memo was sent, Memorial hospital officials acknowledged four more workers had tested positive. During the pandemic that began in March, Memorial hospital has consistently treated the most area residents afflicted with the coronavirus.

The CEO’s memo pointed out that the hospital on Saturday started “broad testing” of workers that most likely had contact with colleagues who had contracted the virus, as well as testing of others suspected to have been exposed.

During a press briefing Monday, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, confirmed public health workers are helping Memorial hospital take steps to stop the virus outbreak from spreading further.

Mase said the county public health laboratory is conducting rapid virus testing, some within 24 hours, on workers who may have been exposed to help the hospital quickly identify all of those infected.

Memorial hospital officials said Monday that through contact tracing of employees who are infected they discovered that the positive cases were primarily from the one hospital unit.

Christian Hill, a spokesman for the hospital, said in a statement that in addition to contact tracing and collaborating with infectious disease experts and county public health workers “... we have performed a deep, terminal-level cleaning of the unit, break room and nurses’ station, and have restricted traffic in and out of the unit.”

But Rosselli criticized the hospital for not responding faster when staff members started to test positive for COVID-19, before it became an outbreak. The union said hospital employees first tested positive on Aug. 6.

“It’s the first week of August that workers are getting exposed to COVID and they didn’t tell us about it until Saturday,” Rosselli said.

Hospital officials did not reply by Monday night to questions regarding the timing of the first virus cases among workers.

Meanwhile, Mase said Monday there is little the county can do to reopen businesses sooner than allowed under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new statewide business reopening plan that was announced Friday. The plan establishes a four-part process for California counties to be able to loosen public health restrictions on businesses based on the success of locales controlling local transmission of the virus.

Sonoma County started the new reopening road on Monday in a group of counties with widespread transmission. Therefore, this group is subject to the tightest restrictions on businesses. Counties must wait three weeks before they can advance to a less restrictive tier after they have shown sufficient progress controlling the virus. The new plan measures progress based on counties cases per 100,000 residents and overall percentage of virus tests that come back positive.

Mase said the county can’t on its own implement less restrictive public health measures for businesses than those the state established, and there is no waiver to obtain to bypass the new rules.

The county’s pandemic death toll rose over the weekend to 80, with two fatalities reported late Sunday.

Health officials said Monday both victims were female, over the age of 64 and residents of skilled nursing homes. The women had underlying health conditions and died Aug. 25 at the unidentified nursing homes, officials said.

Since the pandemic emerged in March, 65 senior care home residents who died from virus-related complications comprise the large majority of the 80 overall fatalities. As of Thursday, the latest data available, senior care residents accounted for 805 infections of the county’s 5,469 total virus cases during the pandemic.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.