Santa Rosa men arrested for alleged illegal weapons possession

Two Santa Rosa men were arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing the same type of loaded pistol in separate incidents within three hours on Saturday night in the Corby Avenue area, police said.

A traffic stop near the Corby Avenue and Hearn Avenue intersection at 8:04 p.m. led to the arrest of Luis Miguel Peraza, 25, who told officers there was a loaded firearm in his vehicle, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Matt North said in a news release.

An officer found a Glock 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle, he said.

About 11:08 p.m. police made another traffic stop in the 2600 block of Corby Avenue, south of Hearn Avenue. The driver, Hector Lara-Vazquez, 34, was determined to be on felony probation, subject to warrantless search and prohibited from possessing weapons or ammunition, North said.

An officer saw Lara-Vazquez holding a round of ammunition in his hand and arrested him after a brief struggle. A loaded Glock 9-millimeter semi-automatic and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine were found in his vehicle, the release said.

Both men were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on a variety of alleged violations, including illegal weapons possession. Peraza was cited as an alleged member of an active criminal street gang and Lara-Vazquez was cited as a convicted felon.