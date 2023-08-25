Santa Rosa men suspected in July shooting of Clearlake man

Two Santa Rosa men are suspects in a drug-related shooting last month that injured a 24-year-old Clearlake man, police said.

Shalom Yohannes, 24, and Biniam Gereamliak, 23, have each been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

An investigation began about 7:15 p.m. July 25 when officers responded to gunfire in the 4000 block of Quigg Drive, where witnesses heard two rounds fired.

Officers found multiple shell casings and blood in the road.

The victim left in a gray car and police found him at a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot, according to the Police Department.

His condition stabilized and the man was later released.

Gereamliak has been in custody since Aug. 4 after being arrested on an unrelated matter involving gun possession, according to jail records.

Yohannes was arrested about 3:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Range Avenue, police said.

Investigators later searched homes in the 2600 block of Northcoast Street and the 1700 block of Waltzer Road, both in northwest Santa Rosa.

Anyone with information about the investigation may call police at 707-543-3595.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi