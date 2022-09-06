Santa Rosa minimum wage climbing to $17.06 in January

Minimum wage workers in Santa Rosa will see more than a $1 bump in pay starting next year.

Beginning Jan. 1, hourly wages will rise from $15.85 to $17.06 — a nearly 8% increase. That’s about $1.50 more than the state minimum wage, which will increase to $15.50.

Supporters hope the increase can help the city’s lowest earners keep up with the rising costs of goods, from gas to groceries.

“We are seeing the impacts the pandemic and inflation are having on persistent, unsustainable economic inequality across the nation,” Mayor Chris Rogers said in an announcement. “Our minimum wage ordinance seeks to address this locally given Sonoma County’s high cost of living.”

This is the third wage increase since the Santa Rosa City Council unanimously approved a local wage ordinance in 2019 that called for the citywide minimum wage to increase to $15 for large companies by July 2020 and smaller companies by 2021, accelerating the state’s move to establish minimum wage at $15 for companies of all sizes by 2023.

Santa Rosa’s ordinance applies to all businesses regardless of size and is adjusted annually to account for increases in cost of living.

At the time, local labor groups that advocated for the ordinance said the increases were a step toward more livable paychecks and could help with high rent costs, as well as be more enticing to workers.

Restaurants in particular worried they’d have to cut expenses, cut hours or raise prices to comply, said Raissa de la Rosa, Santa Rosa’s economic development division director. But data showed few impacts on businesses and minimal price increases following the implementation, she said.

Many businesses at the time were already paying above minimum wage to attract workers in a tight labor market, similar to what’s being seen today, she said. Unemployment was 2.7% in October 2019 when the city adopted the wage schedule compared to 2.6% today.

De La Rosa didn’t expect the wage increase to significantly impact businesses, despite the large jump, because minimum wage workers make up a small percentage of the workforce in Santa Rosa.

The wage increase will help address inequity among the lowest earners and help increase their purchasing power, De La Rosa said.

Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, said wage increases are still a worry for some businesses struggling with rising costs.

Many businesses are already paying well above the minimum wage to attract workers and the increased personnel costs have burdened businesses’ bottom line. Additional payroll costs could put more pressure on them, he said.

Rumble said the chamber supports increased wages but would’ve liked to see a more gradual increase that mirrored the state, and uniformity across the county so that it doesn’t cause confusion for employers who have workers in different cities.

Still, the increase will help workers keep up with inflationary pressures, he said.

“An extra dollar an hour or more is certainly a welcome thing for anybody who’s earning it,” he said.

Petaluma and Sonoma, which adopted wage-increase plans in 2019, will also see wages increase. Employers of all sizes in Petaluma will have to pay at least $17.06 per hour, while in Sonoma minimum wage at large companies will rise to $17 and to $16 at companies with 25 or fewer workers.

The state minimum wage will apply to workers in the rest of the county.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.