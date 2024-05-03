About 100 people gathered Thursday evening at Coffey Park for a rosary prayer and vigil organized by the Santa Rosa family of Bryant Palacios Zuñiga, 28, who went missing in early April.

The often-tearful gathering was a chance for friends and community members to give their support to Palacios’ grieving family, as they continue to search for answers to his whereabouts.

Palacios, a graduate of Santa Rosa High School, was living in Redwood City. His mother Naxheli Zuñiga last heard from him on April 2. On April 7, his car was found parked alongside the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Thursday’s rosary reading and prayer session lasted about 45 minutes, with many in attendance holding candles that were repeatedly extinguished by strong wind gusts.

With eyes closed, many recited the rosary near a set of park benches, in a rhythmic but sorrowful chorus, as a few Coffey Park residents watched from their front yards.

“Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you,” they said, speaking in Spanish. “Blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus.”

For nearly a month, Naxheli Zuñiga has been trying to get answers about her oldest son’s whereabouts. On Thursday, dozens of those attending the prayer session, gave her long hugs and told her she and her family were in their prayers that her son would return home.

“I have faith that he will,” she said, speaking in Spanish to one of the attendees.

Since his disappearance, Zuñiga and family and friends have held nightly prayer sessions in the living room of her home on Coffey Lane. The vigil Thursday night gave more people the chance to show their support, said Palacios’ sister Cristina, 20.

Palacios came to the U.S. with his parents when he was 8 years old. He quickly learned English, excelled in school and was later a beneficiary of the California DREAM Act, which allows students who entered the U.S. illegally as children to obtain legal protections through a process called DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Palacios attended Santa Rosa Junior College before transferring to UC Davis, where earned a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.

Zuñiga said her son had no history of depression or other mental health issues. She described him as quiet but that he showed no recent signs of being troubled.

Palacios and his family are originally from Oaxaca. They said the young man doesn’t know anyone along the border and would have no reason to park his car along a remote road next to the border fence.

One of the people attending the prayer session Thursday was Gabriela Avila, a Santa Rosa mother whose son Eduardo died in August 2016. Eduardo, a Santa Rosa High School student, was 15 when an SUV struck and killed him while he was skateboarding on the right-hand shoulder of Fulton Road.

Avila said attended the prayer for Zuñiga’s son to give her support to the grieving family. She said prayers from the larger community are crucial and helped through her own pain.

Avila said she knew Zuñiga when their kids were in high school. She said heart broke when she recently saw Zuñiga’s photo in the newspaper.

“I know what a mother goes through,” she said. “I lost my son but I knew where he was. She’s lost her son but she still doesn’t know where he is. We’re praying and praying and hoping that he returns.”

