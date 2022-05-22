Santa Rosa mobile home fire contained to single bedroom

Santa Rosa firefighters were able to contain a mobile home fire Saturday afternoon to one bedroom in the Rancho Cabeza Mobile Estates off Calistoga Road.

The fire did about $10,000 worth of damage, Santa Rosa Fire Department Division Chief Steve Suter said in a news release.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire after a report of a woman yelling for help and smoke pouring out a window in the 80 block of Coronado Circle in Santa Rosa. Crews arrived about 7 minutes later, and the woman was found next door with a neighbor.

Crews got the fire under control within eight minutes, Suter said. No other person or animal was found to live at the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is considered to be accidental, according to the news release. The resident was planning to stay with family at another location, Suter said.

