Santa Rosa mobile home owners on the verge of eviction file housing discrimination lawsuit against owner

It’s the latest development in a yearslong legal fight at the Santa Rosa mobile home park that reflects the complexities and high stakes of local mobile home policy disputes|
MARISA ENDICOTT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 27, 2023, 5:56PM
In the past couple of years, Eduardo Escamilla and his wife, Luisa Cordero, have spent a lot of time in hospital rooms.

In 2021, Escamilla was hospitalized with a heart condition requiring ongoing procedures and care. Last summer, he was admitted for three weeks when his kidneys failed, a condition that requires hourslong dialysis sessions multiple times a week to this day.

In the midst of it all, the couple, who are primarily Spanish speakers, failed to finish the permitting process and get a final inspection for repairs and improvements they did on their mobile home shortly before Escamilla’s health began to fail.

It involved replacing the siding and an eave to address leaks and then painting.

As a result, they now face eviction by the owner of Sunset mobile home park in Santa Rosa where they’ve lived since 2012. After repeated warnings starting in November 2022, Echelon Communities LLC in April sent Escamilla and Cordero a 60-day notice to terminate their tenancy.

Along the way, Escamilla and Cordero have asked for more time to correct the problem given Escamilla’s health problems to no avail, even with the ultimate resolution of the permitting issue last month.

While the couple own their mobile home, as in most cases, they rent the land below it. As a last resort to stay in place, Escamilla and Cordero filed a federal housing discrimination lawsuit Sunday alleging Echelon Communities failed to provide reasonable accommodation for Escamilla’s health disability.

"We worked really hard just to have a place to live,” said Cordero who’s spent years cleaning houses while her husband has worked as a cook.

“It’s stressful and scary,” Cordero told me. “We’re not people who are used to fighting. We’re just people who live here and that’s it.”

But she and Escamilla, who have spent years cleaning houses and cooking in kitchens respectively, worked hard to buy their home, and they want to stay put, she said.

It’s not the first time that the couple has squared off against park ownership.

The eviction proceedings and now lawsuit come on the heels of a drawn-out court case and jury trial the couple, along with some other park residents, filed against the park for charging excessive rent over the course of several years.

The timing is not lost on Escamilla and Cordero or some of their neighbors who were also involved in the lawsuit.

At a demonstration Tuesday organized by the North Bay Organizing Project, some 45 people gathered on the sidewalk of busy Santa Rosa Avenue across the street from the mobile home park. Several residents testified to feeling extra scrutiny from management since pushing back on rent increases.

“We have always paid him the rent, and we are good people. We have never had problems with our neighbors, and he has never had a complaint about us,” Cordero told the crowd in Spanish on Tuesday.

“Perhaps for the owner of the park, this is just business. But for us, it is our home that we managed to pay for with much sacrifice.”

The saga reflects the complexities and high stakes around disputes over rent increases. Clashes between park owners and residents are drawing increased attention as state and local officials have looked to strengthen mobile home owner protections and tighten rent control on the land underneath their houses.

Lingering economic impacts from the pandemic, ever-increasing rents and soaring utility and grocery bills have pushed some mobile home residents to the edge.

At the same time, real estate investors and private equity firms have increasingly looked to mobile home parks as a lucrative investment, buying up properties and, in many cases, raising rents and squeezing out lower income residents.

In the past nine months, Santa Rosa, Windsor and now Petaluma have moved to restrict rent hikes in mobile home parks in an effort to preserve what’s seen as one of the few affordable options amid a persistent (and growing) housing and homelessness crisis.

Regulating mobile homes, which are governed by different laws than other housing, is a complex and controversial task.

Mobile home owners have led the push for more protections. They say residents, who are often low-income or older, are at a power imbalance with park owners and need help to remain housed and ensure their rights aren’t violated.

Park owners say that rent control can backfire since mobile homes with tighter restrictions are more desirable and go for higher sale prices. They argue that local officials are going too far, making it difficult to earn the revenue necessary to keep up with ever-increasing costs of maintaining and updating parks.

In hearings, multiple park owners have warned that the new ordinances may lead to legal challenges for interfering with their right to a fair return.

The Sunset mobile home park residents’ yearslong lawsuit over excessive rent charges, originally filed in February 2020, ended with mixed results. It came down to technicalities in state law over advanced noticing requirements and exemptions from rent control for newly constructed mobile home spaces.

In March, the Sonoma County Superior Court awarded families roughly $47,000 for illegal rent and other fees in some, but not all, of the contested years. That included about $7,000 for Escamilla and Cordero.

Sunset mobile home park’s residents are predominantly Latino, many immigrants and monolingual Spanish speakers, which makes them particularly vulnerable given the added barriers to knowing and advocating for their rights, according to park homeowners’ attorney, Evan Livingstone.

“This particular operator literally, he thinks that rent control doesn't apply to him and that fair housing law doesn't apply to him,” Livingstone told me. “If we can hold him accountable and we can cause him to change his behavior, that's going to protect the rights of all the residents.”

Echelon Communities and its attorney did not respond to requests for comment by my late Tuesday afternoon deadline.

However, correspondence and notices sent to Escamilla and Cordero and their attorney noted the couple had significant time and multiple warnings to correct the violation of park rules, asserting that the originally unpermitted alterations constituted a potential safety hazard.

What’s clear is that even as policies change and offer new protections for park residents, the dust is far from settled and the benefit to the most vulnerable will depend on park owners’ response to new laws and the vigilance of advocates and officials charged with oversight.

Bureaucratic procedures in the application of Santa Rosa’s new mobile home ordinance ended up leaving some of the city’s parks out of the city’s updated law. Coming up with a fix has taken months and heavy lobbying by park residents with strong opposition from some park owners.

At the City Council’s June 20 meeting, officials voted unanimously on a solution to balance out rents next year so that all the parks are on equal footing.

In May, Echelon Communities again raised rent above the city ordinance’s limits for certain spaces at Sunset mobile home park. Livingstone said a new state law, SB 940, that went into effect in January should clear up any debate around rent control exemptions that held up residents’ case the first time around.

He will be filing a petition with the city about what he sees as yet another round of prohibited rent increases.

On Tuesday, with her mobile home park as a backdrop, Cordero, and other residents committed to continuing the fight.

"We know that many tenants are in situations like this, and we stand with them in pursuit of housing justice,” Cordero said.

“Respect our rights as tenants, so that we may live in peace.”

