In the past couple of years, Eduardo Escamilla and his wife, Luisa Cordero, have spent a lot of time in hospital rooms.

In 2021, Escamilla was hospitalized with a heart condition requiring ongoing procedures and care. Last summer, he was admitted for three weeks when his kidneys failed, a condition that requires hourslong dialysis sessions multiple times a week to this day.

In the midst of it all, the couple, who are primarily Spanish speakers, failed to finish the permitting process and get a final inspection for repairs and improvements they did on their mobile home shortly before Escamilla’s health began to fail.

It involved replacing the siding and an eave to address leaks and then painting.

As a result, they now face eviction by the owner of Sunset mobile home park in Santa Rosa where they’ve lived since 2012. After repeated warnings starting in November 2022, Echelon Communities LLC in April sent Escamilla and Cordero a 60-day notice to terminate their tenancy.

Along the way, Escamilla and Cordero have asked for more time to correct the problem given Escamilla’s health problems to no avail, even with the ultimate resolution of the permitting issue last month.

While the couple own their mobile home, as in most cases, they rent the land below it. As a last resort to stay in place, Escamilla and Cordero filed a federal housing discrimination lawsuit Sunday alleging Echelon Communities failed to provide reasonable accommodation for Escamilla’s health disability.

"We worked really hard just to have a place to live,” said Cordero who’s spent years cleaning houses while her husband has worked as a cook.

“It’s stressful and scary,” Cordero told me. “We’re not people who are used to fighting. We’re just people who live here and that’s it.”

But she and Escamilla, who have spent years cleaning houses and cooking in kitchens respectively, worked hard to buy their home, and they want to stay put, she said.

It’s not the first time that the couple has squared off against park ownership.

The eviction proceedings and now lawsuit come on the heels of a drawn-out court case and jury trial the couple, along with some other park residents, filed against the park for charging excessive rent over the course of several years.

The timing is not lost on Escamilla and Cordero or some of their neighbors who were also involved in the lawsuit.

At a demonstration Tuesday organized by the North Bay Organizing Project, some 45 people gathered on the sidewalk of busy Santa Rosa Avenue across the street from the mobile home park. Several residents testified to feeling extra scrutiny from management since pushing back on rent increases.

“We have always paid him the rent, and we are good people. We have never had problems with our neighbors, and he has never had a complaint about us,” Cordero told the crowd in Spanish on Tuesday.

“Perhaps for the owner of the park, this is just business. But for us, it is our home that we managed to pay for with much sacrifice.”

The saga reflects the complexities and high stakes around disputes over rent increases. Clashes between park owners and residents are drawing increased attention as state and local officials have looked to strengthen mobile home owner protections and tighten rent control on the land underneath their houses.

Lingering economic impacts from the pandemic, ever-increasing rents and soaring utility and grocery bills have pushed some mobile home residents to the edge.

At the same time, real estate investors and private equity firms have increasingly looked to mobile home parks as a lucrative investment, buying up properties and, in many cases, raising rents and squeezing out lower income residents.

In the past nine months, Santa Rosa, Windsor and now Petaluma have moved to restrict rent hikes in mobile home parks in an effort to preserve what’s seen as one of the few affordable options amid a persistent (and growing) housing and homelessness crisis.

Regulating mobile homes, which are governed by different laws than other housing, is a complex and controversial task.

Mobile home owners have led the push for more protections. They say residents, who are often low-income or older, are at a power imbalance with park owners and need help to remain housed and ensure their rights aren’t violated.

Park owners say that rent control can backfire since mobile homes with tighter restrictions are more desirable and go for higher sale prices. They argue that local officials are going too far, making it difficult to earn the revenue necessary to keep up with ever-increasing costs of maintaining and updating parks.