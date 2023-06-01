A Santa Rosa woman was arrested Tuesday morning after her 1-year-old daughter nearly died from fentanyl exposure, police said.

Barbara Heywood, 39, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

About 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home on Boyd Street where the child was suffering from a medical emergency.

An officer found an unidentified person performing CPR on the unconscious child before taking over efforts to resuscitate her. She began breathing on her own 15 to 20 seconds later.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Team launched an investigation and concluded the child overdosed on fentanyl “because of her mother’s negligence,” according to the police department.

Heywood was booked into the Sonoma County jail, where she’s in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Experts maintain fentanyl’s toxicity makes it 100 times more powerful than morphine and even a trace amount of it can be deadly.

Two milligrams are considered a lethal dose of fentanyl for an adult, police said.

Police say there have been three investigations, into children overdosing on fentanyl in Santa Rosa over the past year, including Tuesday’s incident.

Specifics on one case weren’t available, but the third involved the death of a 15-month-old girl, Charlotte, who died on May 9, 2022.

She died after coming into contact with fentanyl at her family’s apartment on Sonoma Avenue, where investigators say they discovered 2.7 grams of the opioid.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office ruled Charlotte died from “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

Her parents, Evan Frostick and Madison Bernard, were arrested and charged months later with murder and child endangerment.

In April, they attended a preliminary hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court and were ordered to stand trial.

