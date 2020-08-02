Santa Rosa motorcyclist jailed after chase, crash

A 41-year-old man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle in Santa Rosa on Friday night refused to stop for police, driving away at high speed before crashing, law enforcement agencies said.

A Santa Rosa Police Department patrol officer attempted to pull over a motorcyclist without a tail lamp traveling north on South Wright Road just before 9 p.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist didn’t pull over, apparently because he had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and was driving with a suspended license, said Sgt. David Linscomb.

The driver turned east on Highway 12 and sped up, reaching 105 mph, the Police Department said in a news release.

The motorcyclist lost control while attempting to turn south down the on-ramp to Highway 101 and crashed, according to the CHP, which is investigating the crash.

The driver, Benjamin Vega of Rohnert Park, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Vega was booked on a felony charge on suspicion of evading police and also faces multiple possible misdemeanor charges.

